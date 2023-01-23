13,999 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 846,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

