16,275 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.21. 103,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

