18,586 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,087,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $196.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.71. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

