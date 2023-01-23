187,815 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 187,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after buying an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,346. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

