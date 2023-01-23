1,950 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.21. 49,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,831. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $237.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

