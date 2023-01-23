1inch Network (1INCH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78.18 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $425.92 million and $78.18 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00414084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,679.99 or 0.29065654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00588262 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,207,908 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.