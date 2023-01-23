1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $105.78. 1,233,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.60.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

