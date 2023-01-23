1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 506,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.