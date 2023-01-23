1ST Source Bank Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $66.10. 235,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

