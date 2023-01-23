1ST Source Bank Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $6.30 on Monday, hitting $288.98. 17,799,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,787,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

