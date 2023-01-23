1ST Source Bank Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 805,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,036. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.