1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.35. 271,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

