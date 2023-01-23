1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock valued at $175,371,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

BX traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

