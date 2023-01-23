1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,488,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $470.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

