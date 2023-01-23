1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $603.79. The stock had a trading volume of 509,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,790. The stock has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

