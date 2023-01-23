1ST Source Bank Sells 17,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

