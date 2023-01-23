1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Position Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares during the period. 1st Source makes up about 25.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.31% of 1st Source worth $350,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $47.85. 33,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.98.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

SRCE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

