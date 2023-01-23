51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.3 %

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Shares of COE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Articles

