7Pixels Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00016072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $59.82 million and approximately $29,446.76 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.78621973 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,598.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

