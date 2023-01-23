996,658 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 996,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,789,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after buying an additional 8,482,899 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,205,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. 1,395,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,652. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

