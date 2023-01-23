AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 876,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,139. The company has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.