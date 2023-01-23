ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $22,878.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00223269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023102 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $24,102.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

