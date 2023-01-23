Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $22.99

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $22.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 246,060 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

