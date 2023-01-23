Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,761 shares of company stock worth $12,672,688. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.68. 479,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

