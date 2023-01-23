Achain Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Achain has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $239,255.56 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004025 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

