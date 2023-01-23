Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.72. Acme United has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

