Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,621 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,137. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

