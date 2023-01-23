Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of AMD traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,966,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,779,117. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.