Aehr Test Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $495,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,918.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,018 shares of company stock worth $5,884,535 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 9.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

AEHR traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. 1,904,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,206. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $967.40 million, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.80.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

