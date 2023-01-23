Aehr Test Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,570 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the average volume of 4,351 call options.
Several research firms have recently commented on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $495,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,918.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,018 shares of company stock worth $5,884,535 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AEHR traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. 1,904,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,206. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $967.40 million, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.80.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
