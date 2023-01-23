Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $128,236.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $128,236.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,493 shares of company stock worth $1,933,239 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. 9,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,820. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

