Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

