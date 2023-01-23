Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock remained flat at $32.84 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.