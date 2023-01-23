Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,436,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,774,739 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 249.35%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Agenus by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agenus by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Agenus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.