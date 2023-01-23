Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,436,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,774,739 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Agenus Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $765.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 441.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

