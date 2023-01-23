Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $40,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after purchasing an additional 664,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.01. 18,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

