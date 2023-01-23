Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.06. 974,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,814 shares of company stock worth $33,179,644.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

