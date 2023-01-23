Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 626,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 502,745 shares.The stock last traded at $28.46 and had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,809.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 142,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 192.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.