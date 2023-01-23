Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 598,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,469 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.