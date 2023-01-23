Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,053. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

