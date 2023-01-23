Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.85. 154,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

