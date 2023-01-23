Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALYA. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
