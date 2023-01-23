Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALYA. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alithya Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alithya Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,135,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,490 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.