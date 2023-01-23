Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $130.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

