Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $143.00 at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $144.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 37.99% from the company’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,780. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

