Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.
Alvarion Trading Up 9,900.0 %
Shares of Alvarion stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Alvarion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Alvarion
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvarion (ALVRQ)
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.