Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Alvarion Trading Up 9,900.0 %

Shares of Alvarion stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Alvarion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Alvarion

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

