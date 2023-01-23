Amaze World Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Amaze World has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $38,345.19 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

