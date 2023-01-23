Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 25,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ambev by 19.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,828 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ambev Stock Down 0.8 %

ABEV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 22,116,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,952,699. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

