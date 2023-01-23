American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 18,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $15.81. 4,126,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,603. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

