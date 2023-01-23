American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

American International Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. 2,354,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,336. American International Group has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

