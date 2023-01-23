Amp Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Amp has a market cap of $175.46 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003066 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
