Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2023 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2023 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2023 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $116.00 to $126.00.

1/3/2023 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $115.00.

12/31/2022 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2022 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2022 – Inter Parfums had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $104.00 to $116.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,047. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97.

Get Inter Parfums Inc alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.